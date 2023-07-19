Brazos County Commissioners Approve Design Contract To Renovate The Former Extension Office Building

Brazos County commissioners have expanded a contract with a design architect involved in a $3 million dollar renovation of the county’s road and bridge department building.

County judge Duane Peters says the architect will also design improvements to the former extension office building that is located in front of road and bridge…which will be a temporary home for road and bridge employees.

Peters says after road and bridge employees return to their remodeled building, the former extension building will be available for another county office.

The former extension building will get a new roof, lighting, and ceiling tiles.

The contract addition also includes electrical work benefiting the master gardener’s demonstration garden.

Click HERE to read and download the contract addition.

Click below to hear comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.