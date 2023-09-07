Brazos County Commissioners Approve Buying More Voting Equipment To Comply With A New State Law

Brazos County commissioners expect to spend more than $1 million dollars in more voting equipment.

The first quarter of that expenditure, $256,875, was approved during the commission’s September 5, 2023 meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the budget amendment that was approved for voting equipment at the Brazos County commission’s September 5, 2023 meeting.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says that was required by senate bill 924, which did not provide state money for the additional equipment.

Click HERE to read and download a copy of senate bill 924.

Hancock also says SB 924 requires Brazos County to operate eight more voting locations starting with the March 2024 primary election.

There is no change in the polling locations for the November 2023 election, which Hancock says is considered a special election.

SB 924 was approved by all three members of the Brazos County legislative delegation.

Click below for comments from Trudy Hancock, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.