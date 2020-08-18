Brazos County Commissioners Approve Burn Ban

A significant change in ground moisture led Brazos County commissioners Tuesday morning to order an outdoor burn ban.

The unanimous vote followed the recommendation of two of Brazos County’s four rural fire chiefs.

The outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas of Brazos County expires November 16 unless it is terminated earlier.

Outdoor burning is already banned in Bryan and College Station.

Click HERE to read and download the burn ban order issued during the August 18, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from the August 18, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting. Speakers include deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware and county judge Duane Peters.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners approve a burn ban” on Spreaker.