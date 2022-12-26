Brazos County Commissioners Approve A Feasibility Study On The Former Bryan ISD Administration Building

Brazos County commissioners award a $72,000 dollar contract for a feasibility study on what it will take to convert the former Bryan ISD administration building for the county’s new public defender office and move the adult probation department.

According to the contract, the study is broken down into four sections: (1) “survey and document the building”, (2) “review and modify the Owner’s program of spaces”, (3) design floor plans and elevation layouts for Owner’s approval”, and (4) cost estimate based on Owner approved layouts”.

The contract calls for completion in 11 weeks.

The feasibility study comes 13 months after commissioners approved the $2.388 million dollar purchase of the building.

Commissioner Russ Ford said “I appreciate our staff getting this thing out before the first of the year. I know that this is definitely needed and that we probably need to go to work on that thing as soon as this study is completed.”

