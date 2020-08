Brazos County commissioners will be considering how they can help local businesses compete for county bids.

The suggestion was at the end of the July 28 meeting by new commissioner Chuck Konderla.

Then commissioner Steve Aldrich suggested researching if Brazos County businesses could receive preferential treatment.

The topic is not on the agenda for the August 4 meeting.

Click below for comments from Chuck Konderla and Steve Aldrich during the July 28, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting.