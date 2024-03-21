Brazos County Commissioners Addressing The Deteriorating Condition Of The Exterior Of The Administration Building

The former church in downtown Bryan that is the Brazos County administration building is in worse shape than originally thought.

County commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting (March 19), approval was given to add $500,000 dollars to the design cost for making repairs.

An assessment report of the building’s condition includes 63 photos showing problems with the exterior.

Click HERE to read and download the assessment report of the Brazos County administration building.

Click HERE to read and download the list of repairs to the administration building that was approved at the March 19, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.

Commissioners agreed with recommendations from consultant Ken Burch that will lead to removing and replacing all the exterior brick, replacing windows and doors, and replacing portions of the existing roof.

This brings the total tab in design costs to $1.4 million dollars.

The repairs are in addition to the original design of creating more office space by among other things, adding a second floor to the former church sanctuary.

Click HERE to read and download original plans for remodeling the Brazos County administration building.

Click below to hear comments from the March 19, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.