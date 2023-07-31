Brazos County Commissioners Address No Interest In One Phase Of Building The New Medical Examiner’s Office

Brazos County commissioners address a bump in starting the process of building a medical examiner’s office.

After selecting an architect on July 11, county purchasing agent Charles Wendt reported during the July 25 commission meeting that there was no interest from companies that could monitor the architect and the general contractor.

Commissioners had no opposition to Wendt negotiating directly with qualified firms to be a construction consultant.

The original plan was to spend federal pandemic grant money for the consultant. But Wendt said the expense will be paid with money from the county’s general fund. The grant money will still go towards the architect and the construction of the $24 million dollar facility.

