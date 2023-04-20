Brazos County Commissioners Accept County Treasurer’s Resignation And Appoints Her Successor

Brazos County treasurer Laura Davis is retiring six months into her fourth term.

County judge Duane Peters, reading Davis’s resignation letter during Tuesday’s county commission meeting, brought up dealing with new computer software as the reason she will be departing June 30.

Commissioners then appointed deputy treasurer Cristian Villareal to fill the remainder of the unexpired term, starting July 1.

Peters, who said Villareal was recommended by Davis, “was instrumental in helping the auditor’s office, the treasurer’s office certainly, (and) HR (human resources)in moving forward in that transition” with the treasurer’s office new software.

Davis, who is finishing a total of 23 years in the treasurer’s office, and Villareal were both out of town at a conference and unavailable for comment.

After Davis filed for re-election last year, she stopped campaigning because of the new financial software in her office. She said in February of 2022 that she would continue the job until she decided she was totally done.

Villareal, who is in his fourth year in the treasurer’s office, ran against Davis in last year’s Republican primary. There were no Democratic party opponents.

