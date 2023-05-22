Brazos County Commissioners Accept Committee Recommendations To Create Two New Specialty Criminal Courts

Brazos County commissioners receive a recommendation to continue pursuing specialty criminal courts for veterans and those with mental health issues.

Two reports from a committee gave non-unanimous recommendations to establish both courts.

Click HERE to read and download the committee report for a specialty criminal court for veterans.

Click HERE to read and download the committee report for a specialty criminal court for those with mental health issues.

County judge Duane Peters then directed the county’s judicial branch…specifically prosecutors, judges, and the probation office…to come up with how these courts would operate.

Neither of the committee reports spelled out what crimes could be considered in the specialty courts.

A recommendation for the veterans criminal court requires the victim to agree with the disposition of their case.

The committee report regarding the criminal court for those with mental health issues stated that that is a requirement for Brazos County because the county’s population is over 200,000.

The committee reported that in March, there were 100 inmates in the county jail who require daily medication for mental health issues.

And the committee reported that there were 88 veterans in the county jail between December 12th and April 14th…with several being booked multiple times.

Click below to hear comments from the May 16, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.