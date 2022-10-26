Brazos County Commission Votes 4-1 To Bring Back A Burn Ban

Brazos County commissioners bring back a burn ban for property outside of city limits.

Click HERE to read and download the burn ban approved during the October 25, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Tuesday’s vote was four to one. Russ Ford wanted to wait another week. That’s after Ford received one and a half inches of rain on his property Monday night and the forecast of more possibly coming later this week.

Rainfall on Ford’s property east of Bryan was much more compared with reports from Nancy Berry and Duane Peters.

Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware reported the average rainfall around Brazos County was one-half to three-quarters of one inch.

Ware also said that three of the four volunteer fire department chiefs recommended the ban. Ware said the concern was the winds with storm fronts moving through, followed by lower humidity.

Click below for comments from the October 26, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.