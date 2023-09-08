Brazos County Commission Set A Proposed Property Tax Rate Without The Drama Of A Year Ago

It appears that Brazos County commissioners will not have the drama in setting the property tax rate for the fiscal year 2024 budget that took place last year.

A year ago, the property tax rate was automatically set at the lower no new revenue rate. That’s after commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford took advantage of a state law by skipping multiple meetings.

Without Ford on the commissioners court, there was a four to one vote at Tuesday’s meeting to set the tax rate above the no new revenue rate.

County judge Duane Peters said he hopes there will be at least four members who will show up for the final vote later this month.

Aldrich, who voted against what he says is a tax increase of 14 and a half percent, said a no new revenue rate will generate a surplus of $7 million dollars.

Click HERE to read and download the Brazos County fiscal year 2024 proposed budget.

Click below to hear some comments from the September 5, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.