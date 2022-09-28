Brazos County Commission Repeats Decision To Not Use Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center As An Early Voting Center

Brazos County commissioners for the second consecutive week, decide to not use Texas A&M’s memorial student center as an early voting location.

A three to nothing vote during the commission’s September 27 meeting followed the election coordinators for the cities of College Station and Bryan saying telling commissioners about the additional staff time and cost to make the addition.

Those comments, from College Station city secretary Tanya Smith and Bryan city secretary Mary Lynne Stratta, followed repeated requests to return the MSC for early voting.

Smith and Stratta express support for returning the MSC as an early voting site in 2023, as did commissioners Nancy Berry and Irma Cauley.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich, who requested reconsideration, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Click below for comments from Tanya Smith and Mary Lynne Stratta during the September 27, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.