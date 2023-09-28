Brazos County Commission Recognizes National 4-H Week

Next week is National 4-H week. A proclamation was issued during Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting.

Accepting the proclamation, 4-H agent Matt Pfeiffer reported that Brazos County had 768 4-H members at the end of last year, along with 162 volunteers.

Pfeiffer also announced that 4-H members are doing a community service project this weekend at Lick Creek Park in College Station.

Also present and introducing themselves, were members of the Brazos County 4-H council.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation that was approved at the September 26, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the September 26, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting. Speakers included county judge Duane Peters, 4-H agent Matt Pfeiffer, and members of the Brazos County 4-H council.

Listen to “National 4-H week proclamation is issued by the Brazos County commission” on Spreaker.