Brazos County Commission Recognizes A Retirement And Fills A Newly Created Position

Brazos County commissioners end the year with personnel transitions.

A proclamation was issued during the December 19th meeting thanking Flo Workman for 37 years of service and the last 21 years as chief deputy at the county clerk’s office. Workman also worked as a probate clerk in the county court at law.

Before Thanksgiving, commissioners hired their first budget officer with the promotion of budget analyst Nina Payne. By state law, counties with a population of 250,000 are required to have a budget officer. That ended that role for the county judge, who held that responsibility since Brazos County was created in 1841. County judge Duane Peters last year appointed the county auditor to fill that role on a temporary basis until Payne’s promotion.

