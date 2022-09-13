Brazos County Commission Meeting Is Cancelled Due To The Absence Of Three Of Five Members

The absence of three of the five members of the Brazos County commissioners resulted in the cancellation of Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioner Nancy Berry, who was presiding because county judge Duane Peters was at an out of town conference, was joined by Irma Cauley.

They waited five minutes for Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford, who did not arrive.

Aldrich and Ford also missed last week’s meeting, in opposition to the majority’s proposal to decrease next year’s property tax rate one cent instead of four cents.

Berry brought up that the cancellation meant bills could not be paid, specifically buying food for jail inmates.

Berry also brought up not being able to consider returning early voting to the memorial student center starting next year.

