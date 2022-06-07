Brazos County Commission Holds Workshop Discussion About Elections Office Operations

Brazos County commissioners tell a full house attending a workshop meeting Tuesday that Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan, which has been closed as a voting center for primary runoff elections, will be open for all future elections.

The two hour meeting also brought up other operations of the elections office.

Commissioner Russ Ford and one of the other candidates in this year’s precinct two Republican primary, Silas Garrett, asked for primary and runoff voting centers in rural locations.

Commissioner Irma Cauley, who represents the district where the church is located, also repeated her call to expand all early voting periods to go past five p.m.

Elections office administrator Trudy Hancock and elections coordinator Krystal Ocon both said finding election workers continues to be a problem.

Those who are interested in becoming election workers can contact their local political party headquarters.

Click HERE to read and download the elections office presentation given during the June 7, 2022 Brazos County commission workshop meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the June 7, 2022 Brazos County commission workshop meeting on the elections office.

