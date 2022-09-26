Brazos County Commission Continues FY 23 Tax Rate Stalemate

For the first time in four weeks, two Brazos County commissioners attend a meeting involving a discussion on setting next year’s property tax rate.

But Monday’s workshop resulted in no consensus.

Commissioner Russ Ford says he will be absent for Tuesday’s tax rate ratification vote. Steve Aldrich says it is highly unlikely that he will attend.

Aldrich, who wants a tax rate cut of at least four cents, says he also supports the commission not making a decision and by state law, the tax rate drops more than six cents. Aldrich says that will leave Brazos County with a surplus of more than $2 million dollars.

Irma Cauley, who continues to support a one cent decrease, disagreed with Aldrich.

When Ford attempted to reach a consensus ahead of Tuesday’s possible vote, county judge Duane Peters said that would violate the state’s open meetings law.

Ford wants a tax rate decrease of at least five cents.

Peters, who initially supported a one cent decrease, said he was willing to go lower…but he did not provide a number.

Nancy Berry, who voted for the one cent decrease as part of setting the budget, did not attend Monday’s meeting.

State law for ratifying the property tax rate requires at least four commissioners to be present for the vote. Otherwise, the tax rate is set at what the state calls the “no new revenue” rate.

