Brazos County Commission Continues Discussing How To Spend Federal Pandemic Grant Money

The October 11 meeting of the Brazos County commission will be the second time in three weeks there will be possible action on where to spend more than $42 million dollars in federal pandemic grant money.

During a workshop meeting September 29, commissioner Russ Ford opposed county judge Duane Peters proposal to include no money for extending broadband internet to the three percent of Brazos County without that service. The agenda for the October 11 meeting calls for broadband getting $1 million.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich opposed the county judge’s recommendation to include no grant money towards county road and bridge projects, specifically improvements to I&GN, Straub, and Stousland Roads. The list for the October 11 meeting does not propose grant money for road and bridge projects.

Commissioners also debated how much money to spend on the former Bryan ISD administration building in downtown Bryan, which the county purchased last November. The list for the October 11 meeting includes almost $9.4 million dollars to renovate or replace the one time bank building at Texas and William Joel Bryan.

Click below for comments from the September 29, 2022 Brazos County commission workshop meeting:

From the county commission’s agenda for the October 11 meeting, here is the list composed by the county judge of recommended expenditures using ARPA or federal pandemic grant money:

a. Medical Examiner’s Office – $24,000,000

b. Broadband Initiative – $1,000,000

c. Feasibility Study – Brazos County Administration Building Sanctuary Remodel – $100,000

d. Community Recreation Center – Multi Purpose Facility – $2,000,000

e. HVAC / Air Purification Systems for Jail, Juvenile Detention Center, Health Dept., and/or other mass congregant sites in County Buildings – $1,500,000

f. Elder Care / R U OK? Call program – $50,000

g. Feasibility Study – Brazos County Administration Building North Wing Renovation – $100,000

h. Brazos Valley Community Action Programs (Meals on Wheels) – $500,000

i. Unlimited Potential – $2,000,000

j. Friends for Life – $16,200

k. Scotty’s House – $25,000

l. Housing Assistance Programs (Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley) – $250,000

m. Brazos County Administration Building North Wing Renovation – $1,500,000

n. Former Bryan ISD Building Renovation (Now owned by Brazos County) – $9,367,741

From the county commission’s agenda for the October 11 meeting, here is the county judge’s list of projects to not receive ARPA money: