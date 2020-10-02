Brazos County Commission Candidate Admits To Taking Opponent’s Yard Sign

There has been a plea agreement in College Station municipal court involving the removal of a political yard sign the week before the July runoff election by the candidate’s opponent.

According to court officials, Brazos County commission candidate Michael Schaefer entered a guilty plea to a class “C” misdemeanor to the theft of Steve Aldrich’s $48 dollar sign that was placed on Westchester Avenue near Brian Bachmann Park.

Schaefer was placed on 90 days probation and he has paid court costs and a $500 dollar bond as part of deferred disposition.

Original story, posted July 11, 2020:

One candidate for Brazos County Commission says his removal of an opponent’s campaign sign was a setup by his primary opponent and his wife.

Precinct one Republican candidate and College Station school board president Michael Schaefer posted on his campaign’s Facebook page that incumbent Steve Aldrich and his wife “are desperately trying to disrupt what will be a victory for us on Tuesday night.”

Schaefer said he told College Station police Friday afternoon he removed an elevated campaign sign Tuesday evening at the request of a supporter.

Schaefer said he did not steal the sign, which he says was placed without permission.

According to CSPD, Aldrich wants to press charges for the theft of a $48 dollar sign. CSPD did not identify the suspect late Friday afternoon because the class C misdemeanor case had not been submitted to municipal court.

Statement from Michael Schaefer campaign’s Facebook page, July 10 2020:

During the past 24 hours, my opponent and his wife have been spreading rumors about me as Election Day nears. Our campaign has the momentum, and they are desperately trying to disrupt what will be a victory for us on Tuesday night.

I was contacted last weekend by a supporter asking me to remove an elevated campaign sign located in their neighborhood without permission. I did so on Tuesday evening following a run. I shared this information with CSPD this afternoon.

I did not steal a sign. From the photo, it is clear I removed the sign myself using my vehicle on a busy street in view of both traffic and neighboring homes.

Clearly, this was a setup by my opponent and his wife. It is too convenient for a sign to be placed at a rental house within the view of a hidden game camera.

I will not allow my reputation to be disparaged by my opponent and his wife as they have done to so many other good people in this community. Many people warned me about their tactics, but I will not allow the voters of Precinct 1 to be held hostage by dirty politics. This may be their way of retaining power, but I will not indulge their gutter politics any longer.

There are so many important issues facing the Brazos Valley—both health dangers and an economic crisis. I’m running to address these issues for the voters of Precinct 1, and I will continue to focus on you and your wellbeing. I’m looking forward to starting a new era of politics in Brazos County with you on Tuesday evening.

Original story:

Brazos County commissioner Steve Aldrich is pressing charges in the theft of a political yard sign earlier this week.

College Station police assistant chief Chuck Fleeger says there is a suspect, but their identity has not been released because the case has not been submitted to municipal court.

Fleeger says the $48 dollar sign was taken from outside a home near Brian Bachmann Park on Westchester Avenue between Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Fleeger says the class “C” misdemeanor theft charge followed consultation with the Brazos County attorney’s office.

