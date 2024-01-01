Brazos County Commission Approves Increasing The Cost To Design Renovations Inside The Administration Building

The cost to design renovations at the Brazos County administration building is increasing by $224,600 dollars.

Commissioners approved at their December 12, 2023 meeting an amendment to the design contract.

The renovation, projected to cost just over $9 million dollars, includes adding a second floor to the former church sanctuary.

The project also renovates the building’s north wing for the county’s human resources office and add restrooms.

