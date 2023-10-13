Brazos County Commission Approves First Major Changes To Meeting Decorum Policy Since 2009

Brazos County commissioners have added more requirements to their policy regarding public conduct at their meetings.

Staff recommendations were unanimously approved during the commission’s meeting on October 10.

The first significant change to a policy adopted in 2009 also includes the addition of a dress code. Among other things, clothing is banned that is styled or worn to provoke, distract, or disrupt a meeting.

Another change is that public speakers must register no later than five minutes before the meeting starts.

County judge Duane Peters also announced starting with the October 17, 2023 commission meeting, there will no longer be a second opportunity for public comment at their end of their open meeting. Public comments will still be heard following the invocation and pledges of allegiance.

