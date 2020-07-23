Brazos County Commission Approves Exercising Property Tax Revenue Exemption On A 4-1 Vote

Brazos County has joined the cities of Bryan and College Station in potentially generating more property tax revenue in next year’s budget without asking for a public vote.

A four to one vote at Tuesday’s county commission meeting followed Steve Aldrich seconding the motion to approve, then voting against the motion.

Aldrich said he made the second because he though the motion was going to die.

Click below to hear comments from the July 21, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting.

The county and the cities are exercising the exception to increasing property tax revenue by up to eight percent without increasing the tax rate and without asking for voter approval.

Approving a new taxing district to avoid a revenue cap of three and a half percent is due to the governor’s pandemic disaster declaration.

Click HERE to read and download the order passed at the July 21, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting.