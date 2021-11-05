Brazos County Commission Approves Buying Bryan ISD’s Former Administration Building

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting included unanimous approval to buy the former Bryan ISD administration building across Texas Avenue from the courthouse.

The BISD school board is scheduled to consider the sale on November 15th.

Commissioners have no immediate plans on what will be done with the building. There was agreement to consider commissioner Russ Ford’s idea to study the condition of all county buildings.

The $2.388 million dollar purchase will initially come from unspent money in the county’s road and bridge fund. County judge Duane Peters says the fund will be reimbursed.

The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, told WTAW News the price was set by the property’s value, which is required by state law when the buyer and seller are governmental units.

Click HERE to read and download the real estate sales contract approved by Brazos County commissioners during their November 2, 2021 meeting.

Click below for comments during the November 2, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting and a October 29, 2021 visit with Bruce Erratt and WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

