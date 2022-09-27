Brazos County Commission Approves An Economic Development Agreement For New C.C. Creations Legacy Campus

Two weeks after groundbreaking took place on the $33 million dollar C.C. Creations manufacturing facility in north Bryan, Brazos County commissioners without discussion unanimously approved an economic development agreement.

Commissioners did not discuss the agreement before their unanimous vote.

The 210,000 square foot facility exceeds the county’s requirement by 60,000 square feet.

The project also exceeds the $10 million dollar minimum value.

The agreement, which also calls for adding 150 fulltime employees earning at least 18-50 per hour, gets C.C. Creations a 50 percent reimbursement of property taxes for five years.

