Brazos County Commission Approves An Economic Development Agreement For A Local Manufacturer’s Expansion

A manufacturer of cold storage equipment located just outside the Bryan city limits north of Coulter Field airport is expanding.

That is after Brazos County commissioners approve an economic development agreement to allow EVAPCO to build a $9 million dollar addition that will host a newly acquired Canadian company.

The expansion will create at least 90 full time jobs by the end of 2026 with an average annual salary of at least $65,000 dollars.

The agreement calls for the county to receive for five years, a payment equal to 50 percent of the property taxes associated with the expansion.

Charles Martinez of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation says EVAPCO has 85 percent of the U.S. market in industrial refrigeration.

Martinez also says the equipment manufactured by EVAPCO applies to harvesting, packaging, distributing, and consuming a variety of products.

EVAPCO general David Mason shared the company’ history and their relationships with Bryan ISD, Blinn College, and Texas A&M.

