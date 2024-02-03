Brazos County Commission Approve Spending $340,000 For A Facilities Guidelines Document

Brazos County commissioners have approved spending $340,000 dollars for a consultant’s list of guidelines when county buildings are updated.

Purchasing agent Charles Wendt explained the reason for buying what is described as “facility guidelines” saves time for employees of the county’s facility services office.

Click HERE to read and download the facility guidelines contract that was approved at the January 23, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Charles Wendt during the January 23, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.