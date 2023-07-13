Brazos County Commission Adopts Committee Recommendations For November Election Voting Locations

Several changes to Brazos County voting centers that were recommended by a committee were adopted at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

County judge Duane Peters says most people don’t know about the state and federal laws that have to be followed to determine voting locations.

Peters also thanked the leadership provided by the elections office and the city secretaries in Bryan and College Station during the committee’s deliberation.

The committee, which was formed in February 2023, was composed of representatives of the Hispanic Forum, the local NAACP, Texas A&M student affairs, and the Brazos County Republican and Democratic parties.

The committee also had city and school district representatives from Bryan and College Station and four Brazos County government officials.

Changes that were unanimously approved includes returning early voting to the Memorial Student Center.

Most of the changes involve election day on November 7. Three locations were dropped…Christ Church, the Texas A&M College of Medicine, and New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. There are three new locations…in College Station at the justice of the peace precinct one office on Fitch, in Bryan at the Milam school building, and in Millican at the south Brazos County ESD one building.

