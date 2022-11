During Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting, county judge Duane Peters announced he had lifted the burn ban for areas outside of city limits.

Peters said the ban was lifted Monday after the county’s volunteer fire chiefs agreed with the decision.

The latest ban had been implemented October 25.

Commissioners then withdrew the burn ban item from Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

Click below to hear comments from Duane Peters during the November 8, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.