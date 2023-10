A burn ban has been lifted for unincorporated areas of Brazos County.

County judge Duane Peters made that decision Friday morning.

That follows Thursday’s rain, which measured .74 hundredths of an inch at the official reporting station at Easterwood Airport.

WTAW listeners in Brazos County reported receiving between .75 hundredths and 3.11 inches.

Click HERE to read and download the order lifting the Brazos County burn ban.