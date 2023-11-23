Brazos County Begins Reconstruction Of Macey Road

Road construction is underway northeast of Bryan.

News release from Brazos County:

Brazos County road and bridge crews are working on a full reconstruction of the Macey Road pavement structure in precinct two. The project spans from the intersection of FM 974 (Tabor Road) to the Little Cedar Creek Bridge (approximately 13,685 linear feet). Weather permitting, the target for completion is early summer 2024.

Motorists in the area should expect lane closures and travel delays and are asked to be mindful of county work crews. The current roadbed is 20 to 22 feet wide, and the working footprint of the oversized equipment may use the entire right-of-way. Flagging personnel will be on site to direct traffic for the safety of the motorists and the workers.

The project will include:

• demolition, mixing, and reuse of existing chip seal and HMAC pavement, base and subgrade;

• demolition, mixing and reinstallation of existing driveways and driveway culverts including installation of safety end treatments;

• grading of proposed roadway and roadside ditches;

• installation of new crossing culverts;

• installation of approximately 13,685 linear feet of asphalt pavement section;

• guardrail and Bridge Rail salvage and replacement;

• striping and signage; and

• traffic control, erosion control.

The road equipment has several blind spots for the operator, so motorists are asked to please be observant of the flagging personnel as they direct traffic through the work zone. Crews will work diligently to minimize any traffic delays and appreciate cooperation from drivers in the area.