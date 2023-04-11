Brazos County Assisting Wickson Valley Water District With A Grant Application To Provide Emergency Generators

Brazos County officials have announced applying for a $500,000 dollar grant to buy emergency generators for the Wickson Creek water district.

This follows the loss of water due to the loss of electricity during Winter Storm Uri two years ago.

General manager Kyle Eppler says the water district serves 8,500 customers and 25,000 residents in Brazos, Grimes, and Robertson counties. The service area includes portions of Bryan and College Station.

Eppler says the grant would purchase one and possibly two generators.

News release from Brazos County:

Residents of Brazos County are encouraged to review and provide comments on a grant application to provide a generator for the Wickson Creek Special Utility District.

The winter storm in February 2021 created power outages across the state of Texas. The Wickson Creek Special Utility District fell victim to these outages, as well. Without electricity to operate the pumps, Wickson water customers had to deal with a lack of water as well as electricity.

The CDBG-MIT grant would provide $500,000 to go toward the purchase of a new generator for the Special Utility District, allowing continuous operation and the ability to provide water to customers even in electrical emergencies.

The public may review and comment on the grant application prior to May 3, 2023. The application is posted online at www.BrazosCountyTx.gov. Hard copies can be viewed in the Brazos County Auditor’s office at 200 South Texas Avenue, Suite 218, Bryan, TX 77803, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm, or at the Wickson Creek Special Utility District at 8770 East State Highway 21, Bryan, TX 77808, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm.