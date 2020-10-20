Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Is This Year’s Bryan/College Station Chamber Health & Wellness Luncheon Speaker

This year’s guest speaker at the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce health and wellness luncheon was Brazos County alternate health authority Dr Seth Sullivan.

Among his opening remarks, was sharing the status of THE Brazos County health authority. Sullivan says Dr. Eric Wilke is deployed with the Air Force in Afghanistan.

Sullivan’s update included local hospitals responding to an increase in pandemic activity, where a fourth of those who are admitted are in ICU and requiring ventilators.

Dr. Sullivan answered a handful of questions. Among them, the definition of who is officially exposed to coronavirus, the reason for the low percentage of children who are infected, and the rare ability to become re-infected.

Click below to hear Dr. Seth Sullivan’s comments at the B/CS chamber of commerce health and wellness luncheon on October 20, 2020.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce health & wellness luncheon speaker is Brazos County's alternate health authority” on Spreaker.