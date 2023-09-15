Brazos County Agencies Among Those Thanked For Assisting In Finding An Escapee From The Grimes County Jail

Wednesday’s search and capture of an escapee from the Grimes County jail involved multiple agencies from four counties.

The Grimes County sheriff’s office Facebook page noted the contribution from Bryan police officers using drones and the Bryan fire department providing a mobile command center.

The escapee was found between Anderson and Navasota following a seven hour search.

A jail trustee who was helping unload a food truck took off. It took two hours for deputies to discover the trustee had left.

No information has been released as to the reason for the delay and if other inmates who were helping unload food face any consequences for not reporting the escape.

An observant citizen who saw the escapee was credited for alerting the sheriff’s office.