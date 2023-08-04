Brazos County 4-H Cake Show & Auction Celebrates 52 Years

Brazos County 4-H members are baking their way towards a Grand Champion title Monday night at the 52nd Cake Show and Auction.

Secretary Caitlin Smith explained how it works during her visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

“Your 4-H’ers will bring in cakes or baked goods or cookies and judges will judge them. Then afterwards, everyone will get to sell their cake,” says Smith.

Proceeds from the auction support leadership labs, scholarships, and summer camps among other 4-H programs.

BBQ sandwich plates start selling for $10 at 5:30 p.m. and the cake auction starts at 7 p.m. Monday at the Brazos Center.

