Brazos Christian School Announces A $10 Million Dollar Capital Campaign

Brazos Christian School in west Bryan announces a $10 million dollar capital campaign.

The school’s board of trustees chairman, George Jacobus, and headmaster Jeff McMaster say construction will start following the end of the current school year on a new performing arts center, a new sports performance center, and additions to two academic buildings.

This will allow the school to add a class to each grade and grow its enrollment from 500 to between 600 and 650.

The school made the public announcement after campaign leaders received financial commitments of $6.5 million dollars.

Click below for comments from George Jacobus and Jeff McMaster, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Brazos Christian School's board chairman talks about the school's $10 million dollar capital campaign” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Brazos Christian School's headmaster talks about the school's $10 million dollar capital campaign” on Spreaker.

News release from Brazos Christian School:

Brazos Christian School announced today the launch of a $10 million transformative capital campaign designed to expand upon its mission and shape future generations of Christian leaders who walk on its campus.

The multi-year campaign – themed “On The Rise” – will consist of four major construction projects aimed to allow Brazos Christian School to better educate and shape the entire student. The project plans to create: space for more classrooms in two existing buildings, advancing the school’s commitment to academic excellence; a new Performing Arts Center to provide bigger opportunities for growth in the arts, theater and music, bringing vibrancy to the campus and investing in the creative gifts of Brazos Christian School students, and a Sports Performance Center to equip athletes to be the best they can be, working as a team and learning how much they’re capable of. These projects will elevate the campus to accommodate more families and advance Brazos Christian School’s ability to serve them as well as the community.

George Jacobus, Chair of the Board at Brazos Christian School, and father of four students at the school, offered: “For over 40 years Brazos Christian has been serving students and families of the Bryan/College Station community. The “On The Rise” campaign will allow us to further the mission that God has called us to. With this new space we will be able to serve over 150 more students, add more elective options, add more fine arts programs and allow our athletes to train in great facilities. These are exciting days for Brazos Christian School!”

Brazos Christian School Headmaster Dr. Jeffrey McMaster added: “We are so excited to be taking the next steps in the mission of Brazos Christian School. We are committed to training, educating and equipping students to impact the world for Jesus, and intentionally seeking to educate the whole child in the process. This project therefore enables us to further not just our academic excellence, but also to greatly expand our fine arts capabilities as well as benefit the athletic success of our program.”

A group of parent volunteers and staff members have been hard at work behind the scenes for the last several months laying out the plans for the On The Rise Capital Campaign. When the school announced the campaign plan and goals to its “Family of Families” at a launch event in its gymnasium on Saturday, they also announced that they have already received financial commitments of $6.5 million to date. Wendee Binford, Head of Logic and Rhetoric Schools, stated “We are excited about the On The Rise Campaign! The new facilities will be a blessing to students, families, teachers, and staff for years to come. We are so grateful for everyone’s support.”

Brazos Christian School Athletic Director Brian Thrift noted: “We are so excited for this amazing commitment to build a new Sports Performance Center and weight room for our campus and our student-athletes. This project will be enjoyed by generations of BCS athletes to come. Our athletes will be able to train in state of the art facilities that will prepare them for the rigors of an athletic season.”

More information about the On The Rise Capital Campaign, including construction plans, conceptual renderings, student testimonials, and ways to get involved can be found at the On The Rise website. Additional questions can be directed to Clay Jackson, Director of Development, at clay.jackson@bcseagles.org.

Images courtesy of Brazos Christian School: