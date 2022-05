Brazos Christian head coach Ben Hoffmeier has announced he is leaving after four seasons.

Grateful for an incredible 4 years. Thank you @AthleticsBrazos pic.twitter.com/9HHNPlLqWm — Ben Hoffmeier (@Coach_Hoff28) May 4, 2022

In his time at Brazos Christian, Hoffmeier coached the Eagles to 23 wins and a postseason berth each season.

The Eagle reports he will become the new linebackers coach at Bastrop High School.