Brazos Center Vaccination Hub Is In Its Final Week And Brazos County’s Sheriff Presents His Final Pandemic Report

The Brazos Center vaccination hub’s last day of operation is next Thursday, June 3. By then, officials say the hub will have given 100,000 shots. Those wanting second shots are encouraged to make appointments. The hub will be open Memorial Day. Appointments for second shots and more information about where to get first shots is online at brazoshub.com.

Brazos County sheriff Wayne Dicky was thanked by county judge Duane Peters during this week’s county commission meeting for controlling the pandemic in the jail. That’s after the sheriff gave what he said was his final required pandemic report. Dicky said no inmates were infected or were in quarantine. The sheriff said two officers who have been off work after contracting coronavirus are no longer infected…but they have not returned due to other health issues.

Click below for comments from Wayne Dicky during the May 25, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

News release from the Brazos Center vaccination hub:

The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub will conduct its last day of second dose operations on June 3, with hours of operation from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The Hub had been experiencing an 8-12% no show rate for second doses, but last week there was an ‘over show’’ rate of 14%. With that in mind, staff is again expecting more people to appear on June 3 than have appointments. To ensure we have enough vaccine on hand, we are encouraging those of our first dose recipients, who have not made their second dose appointments and who do not have an appointment for June 3, to call the Vaccine Hub Call Center at 979-703-1545 and request a specific appointment time.

Additionally, any individual who received a first dose at the Hub and approaching 42 days after that dose but has not yet received a second dose appointment confirmation should call the Vaccine Hub Call Center to confirm an appointment time.

Vaccine Hub leadership believes that the balance of the need for first dose vaccinations can be addressed through traditional sources in our community, and information about these other sources can be found at our website, BrazosHub.com.

Vaccine Hub staff is pleased to share that as of next week it will have administered 100,000 first and second doses to our community, fulfilling our mission of… ‘getting a shot in everyone’s arm who wants one’.