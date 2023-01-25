Brazos And Grimes Counties Get Rain On Tuesday Without Severe Weather

Thanks to WTAW listeners texting 979-695-1620 providing rainfall reports from Tuesday’s rain.

1.7 inches from three miles north of Anderson

1.5 inches in Iola

1.5 inches in College Station’s Edelweiss Estates neighborhood

1.4 inches east of Bryan in the Old Reliance area near Merka Road

1.35 inches in south College Station’s Pebble Creek neighborhood

1.25 inches in Bryan’s Miramont/Copperfield area

1.16 inches in south College Station near the intersection of Wellborn and Greens Prairie Road

1.12 inches south and east of Kurten along Lloyd Lane

.90 inches south and east of Kurten along Forsthoff Road

Tuesday’s official rainfall reported at Easterwood Airport through 6 p.m. was .92 inches.