Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court

A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court.

A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”

After the man was told the language was unacceptable and would not be tolerated, the man began swearing and caused a loud verbal disturbance.

After the man was arrested for disorderly conduct and placed in handcuffs, the man threatened to injure the deputy marshal.

Additional charges against 56 year old Michael Payne of Sweeny included retaliation, disrupting a meeting, failing to identify himself, and public intoxication.

The arrest report did not state why Payne was at municipal court.

Payne, who was arrested December 9, remained in the Brazos County jail Monday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $11,000 dollars.