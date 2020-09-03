Brantley homers early, Astros hold on for 2-1 win over Texas

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer early to back up a strong start from rookie Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros held on for 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Brantley, who had a three-run shot in a loss on Tuesday night, connected off Kolby Allard (0-4) with one out in the first on his homer to the seats in right field to give the Astros an early lead. Allard shut the Astros down after that, but with Javier’s pitching performance it was enough for Houston to hold on for the win.