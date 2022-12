TAMPA BAY, Florida – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit with three minutes remaining to edge the New Orleans Saints, 17-16 on Monday Night Football.

Brady completed 36 of 54 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

The Buccaneers held Saints running back Alvin Kamara to just 26 yards rushing on 12 carries.