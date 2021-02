Tom Brady threw for 3 touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stifled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

It marked the 7th ring for Brady and his 5th Super Bowl MVP.

Meanwhile, Aggie Mike Evans hauled in 1 catch for 31 yards for the Bucs, as his team got the edge over fellow Texas A&M products Armani Watts and Ricky Seals-Jones.