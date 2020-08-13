Boys & Girls Clubs Announces Reopening Plans For Bryan And Caldwell Centers

Two weeks after Bryan’s Boys and Girls club center was closed following an employee contracting coronavirus, officials announce reopening plans.

News release from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) is excited to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a year filled with uncertainty the Club has remained a safe place to learn and grow for the kids who need it most. The staff & board worked diligently to draft and adhere to safety protocols over the summer, acquire necessary equipment, and complete rigorous trainings on how best to serve members.

With the support of officials on the local, state, and national levels as well as key stake holders, BGCBV leadership and staff believe we have a comprehensive plan to safely reopen our facilities for the 2020-2021 school year.

Our primary concern has always been and will remain the health and safety of the kids we serve.Their parents, guardians, and local community leaders place an enormous amount of trust in our organization. It is due to this abundance of caution we are setting a maximum occupancy of the Central (Bryan) Unit at 50 members for the first 2 weeks of school.

The Caldwell Unit will serve a maximum of 30 members for the same time period. Memberships will be available on a first come first serve basis, more details on how to sign up will be included below.

The Central Unit in Bryan will open its doors on Thursday, August 20th. Bryan ISD’s decision to have early-release on Wednesdays has revised the Central Unit’s hours slightly:

Monday & Tuesday 3 p.m.-7.p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Friday 3-6 p.m.

Pending construction completion, the Caldwell Unit will open when school begins in Caldwell ISD on Monday, August 24th. Hours will remain the same as last year: 3:30 p.m.–6:30.p.m., Monday–Friday. Should the Caldwell ISD experience construction delays, the Club will alert members’ families directly.

