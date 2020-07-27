Boys & Girls Club Closes Bryan Center After Employee Falls Ill

The Boys & Girls Club center in Bryan is closed through at least next Monday.

That’s after an employee fell ill Monday at the beginning of their shift.

The employee, who is suspected of having coronavirus by a medical professional, was advised to quarantine for two weeks.

Staff has recommended to parents and guardians that they quarantine.

The Boys and Girls Club reopened June 1 with no more than 50 children, which was half of the capacity at the Bryan location.

Additional information from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley:

Upon reopening, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley leadership and staff began closely monitoring members and staff with daily pre-entry screenings and temperature checks to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.

Directives from our Safety Committee, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the Brazos County Health Department have been closely followed.

Today, Monday, July 27, 2020, an employee fell ill during the beginning of their shift.

After consulting with a medical professional, they were advised to quarantine for 14 days for suspected COVID-19.

Per our strict guidelines, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will close until Monday, August 3, 2020.

Staff have communicated with parents and guardians requesting they also quarantine and follow local health protocols.

Our primary concern has always been and will remain the health and safety of the kids we serve. We serve the kids who need us most. Their parents, guardians, and local community leaders place an enormous amount of trust in our staff and volunteers.

It is due to an abundance of caution and in keeping with this commitment we feel compelled to make this difficult call.