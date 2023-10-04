Bottego Earns SEC Diver of the Week

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego was named SEC Male Diver of the Week Tuesday afternoon, the league announced. This is the first time Bottego has received an SEC weekly award after an impressive 2023-24 debut performance in the victory over Incarnate Word.

Bottego placed first on the 1-meter to record a new personal best of 410.93 while also placing third in the 3-meter with a score of 393.30. The dominant performance qualified the La Porte, Texas native for NCAA Zones on both springboards.

The men’s and women’s swimming & diving team are headed to the double-dual in Columbia, South Carolina, where they will compete against the Gamecocks and the Virginia Tech Hokies Saturday, Oct. 7th.