Both Of College Station’s Swimming Pools Are Closed

It’s not been a good week for the city of College Station’s two swimming pools.

Last Sunday, mechanical issues shut down Hallaran pool. While Hallaran reopened, city officials announced another closure Friday evening.

And Adamson Lagoon has been closed since Tuesday and will be closed at least through the weekend due to cloudy water.

Assistant parks and recreation director Kelly Kelbly says the cloudy water is a mystery, considering the water’s chemical balance was at optimal levels and all mechanical systems were functioning properly.

Kelbly says “if we can’t see the bottom of the pool, we can’t simply put people in.”

The city’s water services department is draining the pool, there will be an inspection and additional cleaning if necessary, then the College Station fire department will hook up to a nearby hydrant to refill the pool with 434,000 gallons of fresh water.

Adamson Lagoon at Bee Creek Park will remain closed at least through the weekend in order to remedy a water visibility issue that would compromise swimmer safety.

Initial, isolated signs of cloudy water were first detected earlier this week, according to College Station Parks & Recreation staff. Since then, aquatics personnel have ensured the water’s chemical balance is at optimal levels and all mechanical systems are functioning properly — but the visibility has worsened.

“The city’s Water Services crews are currently draining the pool,” Parks & Recreation Director Steve Wright said. “Our staff will inspect and perform any additional cleaning necessary, and then College Station Fire Department will pump nearly 434,000 gallons of fresh water back in.”

Wright said the timing of this issue is disappointing to his staff and to the community.

“This is our busiest time of the year, so this is beyond disheartening to me. The water is still chemically safe, but if lifeguards and parents can’t see the bottom in some areas, we simply cannot allow that risk.”

Wright hopes these measures will allow Adamson Lagoon to reopen in time for Monday morning swim lessons, but that announcement will be forthcoming. College Station’s Cindy Hallaran Pool remains open.