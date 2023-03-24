Bond Increased For A Hempstead Man Arrested In A College Station Murder

A Hempstead man who was released from jail following his arrest in January on a murder charge in College Station, remains in jail nine days after he was arrested on a traffic charge.

A request to increase bond on 17 year old Censear Solomon was approved by Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn.

Nunn tells WTAW News that the request came from College Station police after Solomon violated bond conditions when he was arrested March 15 by a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy for driving without a license.

Bond was increased from $150,000 to $200,000 dollars.

CSPD previously disclosed that Solomon was one of three suspects in shooting death of Rashawn Jones on January 3.

Solomon, who is the only person who has been arrested, has not been indicted.