Bombers Win TCL Title

Bryan / College Station, TX (August 8, 2020) – The Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Tulsa Drillers 13-2 tonight to win their third-straight Texas Collegiate League title. This is the seventh time in eight-years that the title will be returning to the Brazos Valley.

The Bombers went down 1-0 in the top of the second following a wild pitch, but the deficit didn’t last long as they exploded for six runs in the bottom of the inning. Logan Sartori started the scoring for the home side after crossing the plate off a wild pitch. Bryce Blaum was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to send home Mikey Hoehner. Kelby Weyler and Austin Bost scored on the same wild pitch before Wesley Faison earned yet another bases-loaded walk. Manny Garcia reached on an E3 to knock in Grayson Tatrow to cap off the six-run inning. The Bombers walked-in three more runs in the third along with an RBI single from Faison to extend the lead to nine. Bost sent a solo shot over the left-field wall in the fourth before his fellow Aggie, Logan Sartori, sent one to the same spot in the seventh to bump the lead to double digits.

Trevis Sundgren earned the win after pitching four innings, allowing just one run and one hit while striking out six. Brinley added two innings of relief, allowing two hits and a run with a strikeout. Zach Poe and Zach Griggs pitched a scoreless, hitless inning each before John Cheatwood closed it out in the ninth to secure the championship.

The Bombers, which scored 13 runs on just six hits, did most of the damage by being patient at the plate as they earned 12 walks and five HBP’s. Bost was the only Bomber with multiple hits after finishing 2-4, including his solo home run. The Texas A&M Aggie also crossed the plate three times.

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers