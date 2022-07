VICTORIA, TX – The Brazos Valley Bombers returned from a three day break to roll past the Victoria Generals Tuesday night, 7-2 at Riverside Stadium.

Davis Powell led the way at the plate for the Brazos Valley, going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Ross Fowler picked up the save on the mound, tossing five innings of scoreless relief.

With the win, the Bombers improve to 18-7 on the summer.

They’ll return home Wednesday night to host the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7:05 at Edible Field.