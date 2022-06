Travis Chestnutt scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the 9th and the Brazos Valley Bombers walked off against the Victoria Generals Wednesday night, 3-2.

The victory marked the fifth straight for the Blue and Gold, which improves to 11-4 on the summer.

The Bombers will hit the to road Wednesday night to visit Victoria at 7:05 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.